BREAKING | Zuma refuses to be examined by NPA doctors, foundation slams State for 'second guessing' his health

Jacob Zuma’s military doctors last week handed in a confidential medical report about his fitness to stand trial for arms deal-related corruption.

While his lawyers had agreed to a court order that the State could appoint its own doctors to examine him, his foundation now insists this is "unnecessary".

Zuma is due back in court on 9 September, when his lawyers will confirm whether or not they will seek a longer postponement of his trial.

Former president Jacob Zuma has refused to be examined by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) appointed doctors because he is tired of his claims of ill-health being treated with distrust, his foundation says.

Earlier this month, and with the full agreement of Zuma’s advocate Dali Mpofu, KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg Judge Piet Koen ordered that the State "may grant a medical practitioner of its choice to examine Mr Zuma to assess his ability to stand trial for corruption and for that doctor to be a witness, if necessary".

But JG Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi has now accused the State of "second guessing" the medical report produced by the military doctors responsible for the former president’s care – as well as the care of all other heads of state – by seeking to have him examined by their own doctors.

He said:

All president Zuma says in all this is that because his name is involved, now all of a sudden somebody must think that now there’s some shenanigans.

Manyi told News24 that Zuma’s military doctors "had every right to be very aggrieved" by the NPA’s insistence that its own doctors must be allowed to examine Zuma. This, he suggested, amounted to one arm of the State disbelieving another.



"They are saying [to the military doctors]: we don’t believe you… your professional integrity means nothing," Manyi said. "What nonsense is this?"

Zuma was hospitalised earlier this month, while serving a 15-month jail term for defying a Constitutional Court ruling that he appear before the State Capture Inquiry. The apex court is expected to rule on his application for a rescission of that judgment in the coming days.

In the meantime, Zuma’s lawyers were scheduled to begin arguing his application for a "special plea", in which he contends that the entire NPA is too biased to try him for corruption and he should be acquitted of all the charges against him. That plea has now been put on hold – because of Zuma’s undisclosed medical issues.

While the State agreed to a previous postponement of Zuma’s trial following his hospitalisation, it has made it clear that it may oppose the former president seeking a longer postponement of his trial.

Advocate Wim Trengove, for the NPA, also argued that it would be "in the interests of justice" for the State to be able to have its own doctors examine Zuma. He further raised questions about contentions made by Zuma’s doctors in court papers, that he had required "extensive emergency procedures that have been delayed by 18 months".

"So this is a crisis that has dragged on for 18 months and we find it very hard to understand how that suddenly transforms into an inability to stand trial," he said.

Zuma’s lead doctor, Brigadier General Dr Mcebisi Zukile Mdutywa, has previously stated in court papers that the medical treatment he required "cannot be delayed any further as it carries a significant risk to his life".

"The minimum proposed period of care is six months, during which periodic reports will be communicated to advise on possible availability of any further engagements on your end," he added.

'Second guessing'

As a result of the State’s disquiet over the lack of detail contained in these submissions, it sought – and was granted – the right to have its own doctors examine Zuma.

But Manyi now contends that the orders granted by Koen require the State to show that it is necessary for its own doctors to examine Zuma, and does not mean that it is automatically entitled to compile its own medical report.

"I haven’t heard the case from the NPA to say why this is necessary," he said, adding that the State "must show that they (the military doctors) are being dishonest".

Manyi further argues that when corruption-accused former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi was hospitalised after his bail was revoked and he was briefly imprisoned, "none of this second guessing happened".

Manyi said:

But when president Zuma says, 'I am not well', there’s some second guessing of sorts. This is a problem… The attitude of president Zuma is informed by a pattern of what has been happening…for some reason authorities, particularly in the judiciary space, tend not to believe him.

According to Manyi, the starting point of Zuma’s disquiet over the judiciary’s allegedly distrustful attitude towards his health issues was then-KwaZulu-Natal High Court Judge Dhaya Pillay’s reluctance to accept a sick note presented as evidence of his ill-health during the preliminary stages of his corruption trial.



Pillay had issued a suspended order for Zuma's arrest after noticing that the note had been altered – a practice she stressed was normal in the criminal courts. Her order was subsequently lifted after military doctors wrote a letter to the Pietermaritzburg High Court confirming that he had been receiving medical treatment overseas.

Secondly, Manyi argues, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo disbelieved Zuma when he said he was unable to appear at the State Capture Inquiry because he was unwell. This, he said, was another incident where "his (Zuma’s) side of the story is not believed".

Zondo has denied that he did not believe Zuma’s claims of ill-health.

The NPA has declined to comment.

