JSC advises Ramaphosa to suspend Judges Makhubele, Parker pending outcome of complaints

Judge Tintswalo Nana Makhubele. (Judges Matter, GroundUp)
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will advise that President Cyril Ramaphosa suspend Judges Tintswalo Makhubele and Mushtak Parker pending the finalisation of complaints against them.

The JSC considered the complaints and relevant submissions at its virtual meeting held last week, said spokesperson Carel Fourie.

It adopted the recommendations of the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) and requested the Chief Justice to appoint a Judicial Conduct Tribunal to investigate and report on the complaints against both judges.

A complaint was lodged against Makhubele, a Gauteng High Court judge, by civil society group #UniteBehind.

It said she undermined the independence of the judiciary by serving simultaneously as a judge in Pretoria and chairperson of the interim board of control of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

The group alluded to allegations that she tried to enforce secret settlement agreements with companies linked to corruption, City Press reported.

According to the report, she allegedly played a controversial role in an arrangement to invest R1 billion of Prasa's assets into VBS Mutual Bank.

The complaints against Parker were lodged by the Cape Bar Council and 10 judges of the Western Cape High Court.

Acting chairperson of the JCC, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, said if allegations in both complaints were proven, it would constitute gross misconduct.

News24 previously reported the one complaint related to an alleged assault on Parker by Judge President John Hlophe. Several of his colleagues on the Bench charged he had given materially inconsistent accounts of the incident.

He allegedly conceded "soon after" the alleged assault, he had realised the events might not have unfolded the way he originally perceived.

READ | Western Cape judge won't work with fellow judge due to 'climate of untruthfulness'

In the decision, Zondo said "if the first complaint is established, it seems that it will mean that the respondent [Parker] has acted dishonestly in giving two contradictory and mutually exclusive versions about the incident that happened in his chambers between himself and Judge President Hlophe on 25 February 2019".

"Our view can only be based on the facts presently before us. On these facts, if the first complaint is established, the position will be that the respondent has no explanation for giving these contradictory versions one of which has to be untrue," he added.

"If the complaint is established, it will also mean that, when the respondent changed his version early in February 2020 and said that the judge president had not assaulted him, he did so knowing that there was an affidavit in Judge Wille's custody in which he had said under oath that the judge president had assaulted him."

The second complaint, laid by the Cape Bar Council, is also about Parker's alleged dishonesty relating to not disclosing a trust deficit in the trust account of his law firm and not declaring this to the commission before he became a judge.

READ | Western Cape judiciary: Tensions deepen as 10 more judges refuse to preside with fellow judge

"With regard to the second complaint, we consider that, if it is established, it will prima facie indicate gross misconduct on the part of the respondent," Zondo said.

"The existence of a trust deficit could indicate that the respondent and/or his partners misappropriated the funds of their trust creditors while he practiced as an attorney. If established, misappropriation of funds would be a serious conduct that may inter alia reflect negatively on the integrity of the respondent.

"It will also prima facie indicate that the respondent would have acted in breach of the rules of the law society over a long period by not disclosing to the law society when there was a trust deficit in the trust account of his law firm."

Zondo added Parker's failure to disclose that the trust account of his law firm had had a deficit for a long time while he was the managing director in his nomination questionnaire and in the interview before the commission, was extremely serious.

- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge.

