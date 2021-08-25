BREAKING | JSC votes to impeach Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe

The Judicial Service Commission has voted for Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe to face impeachment - paving the way for him to become the first judge in democratic South African history to be removed from office.



The vote comes four months after a Judicial Conduct Tribunal, led by retired Judge Joop Labuschagne, found Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct for attempting to sway two Constitutional Court justices to rule in favour of then ANC President Jacob Zuma, in his 2008 bid to overturn warrants used to seize 93000 pages of corruption trial evidence against him.

The JSC says it will provide reasons for its decision within the next 24 hours.

It has also given Hlophe and the Constitutional Court until 3 September to make submissions on why it should not recommend to President Cyril Ramaphosa that the Judge President be suspended.

Hlophe's fate will now be determined by the National Assembly, which will need to support his impeachment with a two-thirds majority vote in order for him to be removed from office and be stripped of his judicial benefits.

More to follow.