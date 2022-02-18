BREAKING | Judge Ramarumo Monama dies

Judge Ramarumo Monama, who recently handed former police officer Rosemary Ndlovu six life sentences for multiple murders, has died.

Gauteng Acting Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba confirmed that Monama died on Thursday following a short illness.

Monama recently presided over the trial against Ndlovu, whom he found guilty of orchestrating the murders of her partner and five family members to claim insurance payouts from policies she had taken out on them.

He sentenced her to life imprisonment for each of the six murders and also 10 years behind bars on each count of incitement to commit murder and an additional 10 years for the attempted murder of her mother.

When handing down sentence, Monama said Ndlovu had seen her relatives as a commodity.

"The lawlessness in which she carried out her criminality threatens the very existence of society," he added at the time.

Another high-profile case that Monama recently concluded was that of the Thulsie twins, Tony-Lee and Brandon Lee, which had been dragging on since 2016.

A Hawks investigation revealed that the twins conspired with a man, known as Abu Harb, to perform acts of terrorism in South Africa,

Monama sentenced them to five years each for attempting to leave South Africa to join ISIL in Syria.

Brandon-Lee was sentenced to a further three years' imprisonment for possession of a Mujahid guide – a document "connected to terrorist activities" - while Tony-Lee was sentenced to a further six years' imprisonment for conspiring with Harb.

At the time of his death, Monama was also presiding over the Nateniël Julies murder trial, where three police officers stand accused of murdering the 16-year-old Down Syndrome teenager in August 2020.

Monama also presided over the historic murder case of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol, who was killed in 1971.

The accused in the matter, apartheid-era police officer Joao Rodrigues, died in September last year before the matter could be concluded.

Credentials

In a statement, Ledwaba said that after matric, Monama studied towards and obtained a Bachelor of Jurisprudence (B.iuris) degree at the University of the North in Limpopo. He later obtained a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from the University of the Witwatersrand.

“He served his articles at Webber Wentzel attorneys, where he became a qualified attorney. He was a founding member of the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS) – South Africa’s oldest human rights/public interest legal center – in 1978, together with lawyers such as Professor John Dugard and Halton Cheadle,” Ledwaba.

Ledwaba said Monama had been an active judge in the Gauteng division since 2010.

“His loss will be profoundly felt by his colleagues and the staff in the Gauteng Division of the High Court. May his soul rest in peace.”

Monama’s active cases

Judiciary spokesperson Nathi Mcube said Monama’s active cases would be allocated to other judges in the division.

Criminal law expert Dr Llewelyn Curlewis (corr) said that in most cases where the trial is part heard, the matter would start afresh before a new judge.

However, there are instances where the trial could continue under a new judge, especially early on in trial if it is easy for the new judge to pick up where the other left off.

If the matter has already seen a guilty conviction, the new judge taking over would appraise himself of the trial, confirm, endorse the conviction and then proceed with sentencing, said Curlewis said.

