Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes killed in Durban nightclub shooting

Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was shot and killed - along with another man - in a shooting at a popular night spot on Durban’s Florida Road on Friday night.



According to a first responder at the scene, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Forbes was shot while standing on the pavement when gunfire rang out shortly after 22:00.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda confirmed to News24 that a "well-known rapper" was gunned down in Florida Road, Durban on Friday evening just after 22:00.

"I can confirm that two men were killed and one of them is a well-known rapper. Police will not be releasing any names of the victims yet until a full investigatin is completed" Netshiunda said.

The shooting occurred in the popular entertainment district, which was brought to a standstill after police officers closed the road.

ALS Paramedics spokesman Garrith Jamieson said that two men had been killed in the incident.

He said both had sustained gunshot wounds and despite efforts to resuscitate one of them, he succumbed to his injuries.

Forbes was billed to perform in the city on Friday night, and footage posted on Instagram showed jovial scenes as the rapper toasted with a table full of friends.

Forbes’ fiancé Anele Tembe fell to her death from her hotel room in an Cape Town hotel in April 2021.

This is a developing story.