Breaking lockdown laws in Tshwane could set you back between R1 000 and R5 000

Failure to wear a mask in a public area and contravening other lockdown regulations in Pretoria and its surrounding areas will see law breakers paying a minimum of a R1 000 fine.

The City of Tshwane has vowed to force its citizens to wear masks in public or face the law.

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Community Safety and Emergency Services Karen Meyer on Wednesday said they would enforce compliance and have a zero-tolerance approach with the lockdown regulations.

Meyer said the City would reinforce and further strengthen enforcement, police visibility, communication and awareness.

Zero-tolerance

"We will ensure all persons wear masks in public and observe the curfew. We will prevent alcohol-related trauma and enforce alcohol-related prohibitions by targeting prohibited social gatherings and super-spreader events," she said.

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers would also monitor public transport for compliance and ensure that places closed in terms of regulations.

"The TMPD will adopt a zero-tolerance enforcement approach towards compliance on public transport, prohibited gatherings, and the sale, distribution, and transportation of alcohol and driving under the influence.

"While the updated fine schedule for the Tshwane Magisterial District has not yet been received, persons who fail to comply with the regulations can expect a fine and or imprisonment for up to six months," Meyer warned.

Contraventions in other magisterial districts range from R1 500 for the failure to wear a mask, R5 000 for failure to adhere to the national curfew, and R5 000 for the sale, dispensing or transportation of liquor.

"A R1 000 fine will be issued for the consumption of liquor in public places, R5 000 for businesses failing to close at 20:00 as directed or exceeding the prescribed number of employees and customers permitted on the premises.

"The TMPD’s enforcement approach will be particularly robust on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with various joint operations to take place with City departments and other law enforcement agencies," said Meyer.

The City is expected to deploy 1 000 officers on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, to join the SAPS and national and provincial traffic police.

Meyer said their specific focus would be on areas known for large and spontaneous New Year’s gatherings.

"Permanent road traffic checkpoints at all entry points into the city will be operational from Wednesday, providing health practitioners an opportunity to conduct screening, while contributing to local crime prevention effort through the search of seizure of contraband and other crime related items.

"The core strategic intent on the TMPD’s enforcement plan is to curb the abuse of alcohol and, by doing so, minimising alcohol related trauma and unnecessary hospital admissions," Meyer said.

Meyer urged residents to only travel and visit family when necessary and to do so responsibly.

