1h ago

add bookmark

Loyiso Jafta replaced as acting director-general of the SSA

Qaanitah Hunter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Acting Director General at the State Security Agency (SSA), Loyiso Jafta testifies at the Commission of Inquiry.
Acting Director General at the State Security Agency (SSA), Loyiso Jafta testifies at the Commission of Inquiry.
Fan Mahuntsi, Gallo Images
  • The acting director-general of State Security is no longer at its helm.
  • His acting term has lapsed.
  • The head of the national intelligence co-ordinating committee (NICOC), Ambassador Gab Msimanga, is now acting in that position.

The acting director-general of the State Security Agency (SSA), Loyiso Jafta, has been replaced as the head of the spy agency after his acting term lapsed. 

News24 understands the head of the national intelligence co-ordinating committee (NICOC), Ambassador Gab Msimanga, is said to be acting in the position for two months.

This follows public tension between Jafta and Intelligence Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

He has been acting in the position since 2018. 

Dlodlo said Jafta had undermined her authority by testifying before the Zondo commission last month after her attempt to stop him from doing so. 

They are said to have clashed again when Jafta authorised a summons by the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Investigative Directorate to raid the SSA's headquarters, Musanda. This led to a stand-off between the country's top spies and investigators. 

News24 understands that Jafta's removal as the acting head of the SSA was sanctioned by President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

A process to appoint a permanent director-general is said to be underway.   

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ssaayanda dlodloloyiso jafta
Lottery
2 bag R250K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 2428 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 754 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 3002 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.95
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.66
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.65
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.43
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(0.0)
Gold
1,732.47
(0.0)
Silver
25.06
(0.0)
Platinum
1,187.00
(0.0)
Brent Crude
64.57
(+4.2)
Palladium
2,677.39
(0.0)
All Share
66,834
(+3.2)
Top 40
61,244
(+3.3)
Financial 15
12,147
(+2.5)
Industrial 25
87,918
(+2.3)
Resource 10
67,491
(+5.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo