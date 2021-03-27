Loyiso Jafta replaced as acting director-general of the SSA

The acting director-general of State Security is no longer at its helm.

His acting term has lapsed.

The head of the national intelligence co-ordinating committee (NICOC), Ambassador Gab Msimanga, is now acting in that position.

News24 understands the head of the national intelligence co-ordinating committee (NICOC), Ambassador Gab Msimanga, is said to be acting in the position for two months.



News24 understands the head of the national intelligence co-ordinating committee (NICOC), Ambassador Gab Msimanga, is said to be acting in the position for two months.

This follows public tension between Jafta and Intelligence Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

He has been acting in the position since 2018.

Dlodlo said Jafta had undermined her authority by testifying before the Zondo commission last month after her attempt to stop him from doing so.

They are said to have clashed again when Jafta authorised a summons by the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Investigative Directorate to raid the SSA's headquarters, Musanda. This led to a stand-off between the country's top spies and investigators.

News24 understands that Jafta's removal as the acting head of the SSA was sanctioned by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

A process to appoint a permanent director-general is said to be underway.