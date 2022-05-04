37m ago

add bookmark

Masks to stay as govt announces limited Covid-19 regulations before current ones expire

accreditation
Marvin Charles
  • The Department of Health has announced limited regulations for implementation with effect from Thursday, which require the public to still wear a face mask.
  • The previous remaining restrictions, initially imposed under the national state of disaster were due to expire at midnight.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the end of the national state of disaster on Covid-19 in April.

The Department of Health has announced limited regulations with effect from Thursday, just an hour before the remaining restrictions were due to expire at midnight.

The regulations, which are in effect from Thursday, have emphasised the public will still be required to wear a face mask when entering and being inside an indoor public place. However, this does not apply to children at school.

"Again, under these limited regulations, no person may use any form of public transport unless wearing a face mask," the department announced in a statement on Wednesday evening.

READ | Covid-19: Govt on alert for new variants as fifth wave approaches

For any indoor and outdoor gatherings, a maximum of 50% of a venue's capacity may be occupied provided attendees are vaccinated against Covid-19 and produce a valid vaccination certificate.

"Alternatively, attendees must produce a valid negative Covid-19 test result not older than 72 hours prior to the date of the gathering.

"If complying with this indoor gathering requirement is not possible, then attendance shall be limited to 1 000 people or 50% of the capacity, whichever is smaller, while the attendance at an outdoor gathering shall be limited to 2 000 people or 50% of the capacity, whichever is smaller," it added. 

The previous remaining restrictions, initially imposed under the national state of disaster, were due to expire at midnight.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the end of the national state of disaster in April.

The termination of the state of disaster dismantled the legal authority under which mass gatherings were banned and masks were mandated on public transport and in public-access buildings. 

A set of "transitional measures" were kept in place until Wednesday, but were set to automatically lapse after 30 days.

The Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla has extended the period for public comments on health regulations relating to the Surveillance and Control of Notifiable Medical Conditions; Public Measures in Points of Entry; Management of Human Remains and Environmental Health by three months. The new closing date for submission of comments is 5 July.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirushealthlockdown
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9663 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4164 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.45
+2.0%
Rand - Pound
19.52
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
16.41
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.21
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.2%
Gold
1,883.76
+0.8%
Silver
23.01
+2.0%
Palladium
2,260.00
-0.2%
Platinum
998.85
+3.4%
Brent Crude
104.97
-2.5%
Top 40
63,574
-1.3%
All Share
70,358
-1.4%
Resource 10
75,670
-1.6%
Industrial 25
77,185
-1.7%
Financial 15
15,939
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the...

03 May

‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the Two Oceans Marathon
PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve

30 Apr

PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo