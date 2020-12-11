9m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | Matrics will not have to rewrite leaked exam papers, court rules

Alex Mitchley
Parents can help their kids through the stress of exams.
Parents can help their kids through the stress of exams.
Epicurean/Getty Images
  • The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has set aside the decision that matric pupils must rewrite the Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Science Paper 2 exams.
  • The papers were leaked in November on social media, just hours before pupils had to write. 
  • AfriForum and others approached the court to prevent a rewrite. 

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has set aside the decision that matric pupils rewrite the Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Science Paper 2 exams, following them being leaked in November.

Last week, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that the two exams would be rewritten after the papers had been leaked. 

The argument was that the leaks were widespread and, as a result, quality assurer Umalusi said it would not recognise the results of the two papers.

READ | Matric exam rewrites: Education dept 'bullied' into decision, court hears

Several pupils, the South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) and AfriForum approached the court to have the decision set aside.

The crux of their arguments was that the decision to rewrite was not taken rationally and was the result of "bullying" tactics by Umalusi, who "speculated" using a preliminary report into the leaks. 

The different applicants argued that the preliminary report into the leaks did not show the extent of the leak, and saying the leaks were widespread was just conjecture because the papers were disseminated using social media.

Judge Norman Davis found that the decision announced by Motshekga was irregular and unlawful and ordered that the decision be set aside. 

Davis further ordered that the exam papers should be marked, as it is the learners' right irrespective of what certifications may be made by Umalusi now or in the future.

The effect of the judgment is that learners do not have to rewrite the exam papers. 

The court further ordered the minister and the department to pay the costs of the applicants as well as the amicus curiae. 

This is a developing story.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
angie mo­tshekgaeducation
Lottery
6 players bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
43% - 3330 votes
No, I will not
40% - 3073 votes
Only if it is affordable
17% - 1336 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

6h ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
view
ZAR/USD
15.09
(-0.90)
ZAR/GBP
19.90
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.29
(-0.30)
ZAR/AUD
11.38
(-0.69)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.62)
Gold
1840.61
(+0.28)
Silver
24.00
(+0.26)
Platinum
1016.00
(-0.88)
Brent Crude
50.38
(+2.84)
Palladium
2340.00
(+0.58)
All Share
59272.61
(-0.02)
Top 40
54319.65
(-0.03)
Financial 15
11609.97
(+0.81)
Industrial 25
79435.46
(+0.27)
Resource 10
56761.44
(-0.79)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo