A missing person case has been opened for the mother of the 'Tembisa 10' decuplets.

Information seen by News24 indicates a missing person case was filed at the Tembisa South police station on Thursday.

According to the report, Gosiame Thamara Sithole went missing on 6 June.

TIMELINE | Tembisa 10: What we know about the Gauteng woman who reportedly gave birth to decuplets

It is alleged her water broke and she was last seen going to Esangweni Clinic in Tembisa.

This is a developing story.