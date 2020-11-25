1h ago

add bookmark

Mkhwebane's fate in the hands of three legal heavyweights appointed by Speaker

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at a parliamentary meeting in October 2019.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at a parliamentary meeting in October 2019.
Jan Gerber, News24
  • Speaker Thandi Modise appointed juristic heavyweights Justice Bess Nkabinde, advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, SC, and advocate Johan De Waal, SC, to the independent three-person panel.
  • This panel must decide whether there is a prima facie case for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's removal.
  • The date on which the panel will start its work will be announced, whereafter it has 30 days to report back to the National Assembly.

Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise appointed experienced jurists Justice Bess Nkabinde, advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, SC, and advocate Johan De Waal, SC, to an independent three-person panel which will determine whether there is a prima facie case for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's removal.

Earlier this year, Modise accepted a motion from DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone to institute removal proceedings against Mkhwebane.

This after the National Assembly last year adopted rules for the removal of a head of a Chapter 9 institution, such as the Public Protector.

"In accordance with the Rules, the Speaker invited parties to submit nominations for the establishment of an independent panel to conduct a preliminary inquiry to assess the motion," reads a statement from Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo on Wednesday.

"The panel must consist of three fit and proper persons who must collectively possess the necessary legal and other competencies. Parties subsequently submitted a list of nominees. The Speaker remains grateful to parties for their considered inputs." 

Having considered the nominations, persons were then approached. Some of the nominees were, however, not available because of professional commitments and other considerations.

READ | High Court dismisses Public Protector's bid to halt parliamentary removal proceedings

"Pursuant to these considerations, the Speaker has appointed the following persons to the panel: Justice Bess Nkabinde (as Chairperson), advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, and advocate Johan De Waal."

Nkabinde is a lawyer and has served in various judicial capacities, including as a judge in the Constitutional Court. She is now retired.

Ntsebeza is a senior counsel and has served in various positions and judicial capacities and commissions, including as an acting judge. De Waal is a senior counsel and also an academic.

"The panel will start its duties on a date to be announced," said Mothapo.

"The panel must determine whether there is prima facie evidence to show that the holder of a public office committed misconduct; is incapacitated; or is incompetent. In so doing, it must provide the holder of a public office with a reasonable opportunity to respond, in writing, to all relevant allegations.

"It may not hold oral hearings but must limit its assessment to the relevant written and recorded information placed before it. In terms of the rules, the panel must complete its work and report within 30 days.

"The report, in turn, must be scheduled for consideration by the House. The panel may otherwise determine its own working arrangements."

Mkhwebane is challenging the removal proceedings in court. The first part of her case, an application for an interdict to halt the removal proceedings, was dismissed in the Western Cape High Court last month. Her application for leave to appeal this ruling was heard on Tuesday. Judgment has been reserved.

The second part of her case asks the court to declare the rules for removal proceedings unconstitutional and invalid. This will be heard early next year. 

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Mkhwebane removal: 'No harm will come to Parliament if proceedings are halted', says Mpofu
Public Protector vs Parliament: DA asks for punitive cost order against Mkhwebane
Mkhwebane intent on destroying Public Protector' office, veteran official tells Parliament
Read more on:
parliamentthandi modisebusisi­we mkhwebanepublic protector removal
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 953 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1797 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 9874 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.16
(+0.10)
ZAR/GBP
20.28
(+0.02)
ZAR/EUR
18.07
(-0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.16
(+0.22)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.01)
Gold
1809.09
(+0.01)
Silver
23.34
(+0.35)
Platinum
966.00
(+0.94)
Brent Crude
47.84
(+3.78)
Palladium
2334.00
(+0.32)
All Share
57742.19
(-0.03)
Top 40
52940.79
(-0.20)
Financial 15
11641.10
(-0.29)
Industrial 25
79835.50
(-0.36)
Resource 10
52605.42
(+0.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20330.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo