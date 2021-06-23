BREAKING | ‘Mother’ of so-called ‘Tembisa 10’ was never pregnant - govt

Gosiame Sithole, who reportedly gave birth to decuplets, was never pregnant, the Gauteng Provincial Government said on Wednesday.

"It has now been established by medical practitioners that Ms Sithole did not give birth to any babies in recent times. It has also been established that she was not pregnant in recent times," said provincial government spokesperson Thabo Masebe.

"The Gauteng Provincial Government will continue to give medical, psychological and social support to Ms Sithole and provide any counselling she might require."

ALSO READ | Piet Rampedi pens apology to Independent Media staff for baby saga

More to follow.