1h ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | Nafiz Modack officially charged with Charl Kinnear's murder

Jenni Evans and Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack has been charged with the murder of Charl Kinnear.
  • The Anti-Gang Unit member was assassinated outside his home in September.
  • Modack will also face attempted murder charges for a failed hand grenade attack on Kinnear.

Alleged Cape Town underworld boss Nafiz Modack, 39, and car salesman Ricardo Morgan, 36, have officially been charged with the murder of Anti-Gang Unit police officer, Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear.

Zane Kilian already stands charged with the murder of Kinnear outside his home in Bishop Lavis on 18 September 2020.

Morgan was granted R50 000 bail before a massive bail application in the Blue Downs Regional Court was postponed to Monday.

He already faced money laundering and racketeering charges before the Hawks confirmed the additional charge.

The Hawks confirmed on Friday that Modack and Morgan had been linked to the police killing, following the arrest of Killian.

ALSO READ | Nafiz Modack and co-accused get ready to launch bail bid - the charges so far

Acting national Hawks head, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, said: "We sincerely hope that the family will find comfort on the additional arrest, as this brings us a step nearer to a closure."   

Modack has also been charged with the attempted murder of Kinnear in November 2019, and being part of a hand grenade plot against the seasoned officer.

Nafiz Modack escorted from court
Nafiz Modack is escorted from court following an appearance.

In the meantime, Modack's lawyer complained bitterly that his client and co-accused's application would only be heard on Monday.

Modack, Kilian, Jacques Cronje, Morgan and Anti-Gang Unit member Ashley Tabisher face an array of serious charges, ranging from Kinnear's murder to the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth.

Tabisher's lawyer said his client was "taking the fall" through his arrest.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nafiz modackcharl kinnearwestern capecape towngangscourtscrimepolice
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
15% - 69 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
72% - 327 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
13% - 58 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.12
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.87
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.11
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,835.12
+0.5%
Silver
27.22
+0.5%
Palladium
2,900.10
+1.2%
Platinum
1,226.14
+1.3%
Brent Crude
67.05
-3.3%
Top 40
60,460
+0.4%
All Share
66,479
+0.5%
Resource 10
69,066
-0.6%
Industrial 25
83,301
+1.0%
Financial 15
12,664
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

37m ago

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

7h ago

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo