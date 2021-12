The National Assembly couldn't pass the amendment to Section 25 of the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation on Tuesday.

The ANC failed to muster the required two-thirds majority as neither the DA nor the EFF supported the amendment.

In the end, 204 MPs voted in favour of the bill and 145 against it, with no abstentions. A total of 267 votes is required for a two-thirds majority.

More to follow.