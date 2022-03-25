Ntuthuko Shoba guilty of brutal murder of pregnant Tshegofatso Pule

Ntuthuko Shoba has been found guilty of the murder of the mother of his unborn child, Tshegofatso Pule.

However, Shoba was found not guilty of a charge of defeating the ends of justice.



The verdict comes nearly two years after the brutal murder of 28-year-old Pule on 4 June 2020.

She was shot in Noordgesig and her heavily pregnant body was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort.



Handing down judgment in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday, Acting Judge Stuart Wilson said, among other things, that "the facts that have been proved all point in one direction, that Shoba arranged [Muzikayise] Malephane to kill Pule".



More to follow.









