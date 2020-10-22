1h ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | One of the accused in Brendin Horner murder case gets bail, other remains behind bars

Alex Mitchley in Senekal
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Only one of the two men accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner has been granted bail.
  • Horner was found strangled to death on a farm in Paul Roux in the eastern Free State on 1 October. 
  • Both accused have denied wrongdoing but the State has argued that there is a strong case against them.

One of the men accused of the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner has been granted bail, but his co-accused will remain behind bars after the court dismissed his bail application.

This was the order Magistrate Deon van Rooyen gave when he delivered judgment in the bail application of Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa in the Senekal Magistrate's Court on Thursday. 

READ | Brendin Horner murder trial: Allegations of death threats, bribes and police involvement aired during bail application

Van Rooyen said the State did not appear to have a strong case against Matlaletsa.

He added that Matlaletsa was not a flight risk and that his last conviction was for trespassing nine years ago. 

The magistrate said he could not keep Matlaletsa in custody just because there might be public outrage.

EXPLAINER | What the State and defence have argued in the Brendin Horner murder case

Co-accused, Mahlamba, however, did not make out a case for his release on bail and Van Rooyen said there was prima facie evidence against him.

The court said one of the witnesses was his girlfriend and that he might attempt to influence her.

Mahlamba and Matlaletsa are accused of strangling Horner to death of a farm in Paul Roux in the eastern Free State on the evening of 1 October.

READ | Witness in Brendin Horner murder case allegedly threatened by accused's relative to keep quiet

Horner's body was discovered the following morning. He had several stab wounds as well as abrasions to his thigh, which indicated that he had been dragged across a gravel road.

The 21-year-old's body was found tied to the bottom of a fence pole just metres from the gate to the house he and his girlfriend lived in on the farm where he worked.

Both Mahlamba and Matlaletsa denied any wrongdoing and informed the court that they intended to plead not guilty.

They also told the court that they had alibis, saying that they were with their partners on the night of the murder.

However, the State has since presented evidence from Mahlamba's girlfriend, who conceded that when she woke up during the night, he was gone and that he only returned the following morning.

Matlaletsa's wife gave police an affidavit stating that he was with her the entire night.

Mahlamba and Matlaletsa's Legal Aid attorneys argued that the case against their clients was weak and that it was based on circumstantial evidence, but the State maintained that there was a prima facie case against the accused.

This is a developing story.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
EXPLAINER | What the State and defence have argued in the Brendin Horner murder case
Brendin Horner murder accused to be charged with stock theft in separate case
Brendin Horner murder trial: Allegations of death threats, bribes and police involvement aired...
Read more on:
brendin hornerfree statecrimefarm attacks
Lottery
1 player bags R323k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 6579 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 7653 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.33
(+0.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.39
(+0.27)
ZAR/EUR
19.30
(+0.30)
ZAR/AUD
11.59
(+0.09)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.03)
Gold
1914.70
(-0.34)
Silver
24.84
(-0.39)
Platinum
884.00
(+0.06)
Brent Crude
42.06
(-3.35)
Palladium
2391.00
(+0.27)
All Share
55006.93
(-0.61)
Top 40
50519.95
(-0.76)
Financial 15
10312.58
(+1.72)
Industrial 25
74128.45
(-0.60)
Resource 10
53528.67
(-1.69)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo