Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini taken in for questioning

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini was taken in for questioning on Thursday evening.



Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said: "A person of interest was brought in for questioning on Thursday evening at Dobsonville Police Station with regard to a housebreaking case that was opened yesterday."

Dlamini's arrest comes after charges were laid against him at the Dobsonville station on Wednesday by a Soweto resident.

When asked to confirm the arrest, Sello said "a person of interest was brought in for questioning".

Members of Operation Dudula allegedly ransacked the home of the resident.

The group claimed it had received a tip-off that drugs were being sold.

Charges of assault and theft were laid against Dlamini.

The EFF had also backed the Soweto resident.