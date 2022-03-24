14m ago

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini taken in for questioning

Second-generation civil militia and community leader Nhlanhla Lux and his team protected Maponya Mall from looters. Photo: Elizabeth Sejake / Gallo Images
Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini was taken in for questioning on Thursday evening.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said: "A person of interest was brought in for questioning on Thursday evening at Dobsonville Police Station with regard to a housebreaking case that was opened yesterday."

Dlamini's arrest comes after charges were laid against him at the Dobsonville station on Wednesday by a Soweto resident.

When asked to confirm the arrest, Sello said "a person of interest was brought in for questioning".

READ | Social media mobilises xenophobic sentiment

Members of Operation Dudula allegedly ransacked the home of the resident.

The group claimed it had received a tip-off that drugs were being sold. 

Charges of assault and theft were laid against Dlamini.

The EFF had also backed the Soweto resident. 

