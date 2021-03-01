BREAKING | Panel recommends Parliament institute removal proceedings against Busiswe Mkhwebane

The independent panel, which had to determine whether there was a prima facie case for advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's removal as Public Protector, recommended that Parliament institute removal proceedings.



Last week, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, received the report from the panel - Justice Bess Nkabinde, advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza and advocate Johan de Waal – but didn't make the outcome known.

In a statement on Monday, Parliament revealed the panel had found there was a prima facie case to institute removal proceedings against Mkhwebane.

The panel had to conduct a preliminary inquiry and assess whether there was prima facie evidence to show that Mkhwebane committed misconduct, was incapacitated or was incompetent.

This is a developing story. More to follow.