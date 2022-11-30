1h ago

add bookmark

Phala Phala panel finds Ramaphosa ‘may have committed serious violations’, breached anti-corruption laws

accreditation
Jason Felix and Kyle Cowan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Gallo Images
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa ‘may have committed serious violations’ and breached anti-corruption laws.
  • This was the finding of the independent panel that probed the Phala Phala matter.
  • The panel found that Ramaphosa failed to report the theft on his farm to any police official as required by law.

The independent panel appointed by the speaker to investigate whether there was any evidence of wrongdoing on President Cyril Ramaphosa's part in the Phala Phala saga has said there exists “prima facie” evidence that he breached anti-corruption laws.

Led by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, the panel found that Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of section 34(1) of The Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

“A serious misconduct in that the president violated section 96(2)(b) by acting in a way that is inconsistent with his office. A serious misconduct in that the president violated section 96(2)(b) by exposing himself to a situation involving a conflict between his official responsibilities and his private business,” the report read.

Furthermore, the panel found that Ramaphosa failed to report the theft on his farm to any police official, as required by law.

“Reporting the matter to General Wally Rhoode, a member of the Presidential Protection Unit, is not in compliance with the South African Police Service Amendment Act, 2012 which directs that reporting should be made to the police official in the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in terms of Section 34(1) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, 2004,” the report read.

The fact that there is no case number to date is proof that the manner in which the purported reporting was made, was irregular and unlawful, the panel found.

A burning issue

The Phala Phala saga became a burning issue in June, after former director-general of the State Security Agency, Arthur Fraser, opened a kidnapping and money laundering case against Ramaphosa, Rhoode, and Crime Intelligence members. Fraser alleged they concealed a burglary at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appointed the Section 89 inquiry panel following a motion by ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula for Ramaphosa's removal on the grounds of "a serious violation of the Constitution or the law and serious misconduct". Section 89 of the Constitution allows for the removal of a sitting president on the grounds of a serious violation of the Constitution of the law; serious misconduct or an inability to perform the functions of the office.

The panel delivered its report to the Speaker earlier on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa has flatly denied any wrongdoing related to the Phala Phala saga, has revealed that his game farm operates "largely at a loss" and that he has funded it largely out of pocket.

Ramaphosa to consider report

In a statement, Ramaphosa’s office said the Section 89 process has presented an unprecedented and extraordinary moment for South Africa’s constitutional democracy.

“The conclusions of the panel require careful reading and appropriate consideration in the interest of the stability of government and that of the country,” the statement read.

Ramaphosa reiterated the statement he made in his submission to the independent panel:

“I have endeavoured, throughout my tenure as President, not only to abide by my oath but to set an example of respect for the Constitution, for its institutions, for due process and the law. I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me.”

Furthermore, Ramaphosa’s office is giving consideration to the report and an announcement will be made in due course.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentcyril ramaphosaphala phalapolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
32% - 3826 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
14% - 1707 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
53% - 6255 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.14
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.63
-1.6%
Rand - Euro
17.79
-1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-2.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.1%
Gold
1,760.58
+0.6%
Silver
21.97
+3.4%
Palladium
1,880.50
+2.2%
Platinum
1,038.00
+3.2%
Brent Crude
83.03
-0.2%
Top 40
68,564
+2.6%
All Share
74,828
+2.3%
Resource 10
73,434
+2.8%
Industrial 25
90,489
+2.7%
Financial 15
16,396
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

29 Nov

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award

25 Nov

Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo