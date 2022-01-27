46m ago

BREAKING | Police open inquiry into sexual assault allegations against Albert Fritz

Jason Felix and Tammy Petersen
Albert Fritz. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
  • Police have opened an inquiry into allegations of sexual assault against suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.
  • Brigadier Novela Potelwa, the spokesperson for Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile, told News24 they were awaiting documentation before a case could be registered.
  • The ANC in the Western Cape has called on the police to expedite the matter.

Western Cape police have opened an inquiry into sexual assault allegations levelled against suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz while they wait for "pertinent" documentation before a case is registered.

This was revealed by Brigadier Novela Potelwa, spokesperson for Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile.

Potelwa responded to queries about the ANC Western Cape's letter to Patekile which requested that he investigate the matter.

Potelwa said:

The office of the provincial commissioner acknowledges receipt of correspondence from the ANC in the Western Cape. The letter in question forms part of a series of engagements by various parties with regard to the matter raised. At this point, it bears noting that an inquiry has been opened by SAPS while key pertinent documentation is awaited before a case is registered. The doors of the SAPS remain open for all victims of the crime to open cases with the necessary support availed to them by police.

READ | Did Western Cape take too long to suspend Albert Fritz after sexual allegations came to light?

"It also begs mentioning that gender-based violence still is one of the priorities of the SAPS. Our specialist detectives located within the FCS units are always on hand to investigate reported cases," she added.

ANC opposition leader in the Western Cape legislature Cameron Dugmore believes it could create an untenable situation if Premier Alan Winde presides over an investigation into the allegations against Fritz.

Winde and Fritz are long time colleagues, both in the provincial cabinet and in the DA, where Fritz has served as deputy leader and until recently, provincial leader.

In his letter, Dugmore appealed to the police to urgently investigate the allegations.

He said:

It would appear to me that it is an untenable situation that the Premier is effectively presiding over an investigation of one of his own colleagues both in cabinet and his former acting provincial leader of his party who faces allegations which may include criminal misconduct. I am also concerned that the manner in which the Premier has managed this matter might in fact, ultimately defeat the ends of justice.

ANC MPL Mesuli Kama has written to both the chairperson of the community safety portfolio committee, Reagan Allen, and Speaker Masizole Mnqasela, to request that the premier takes members of the legislature into his confidence.

"Mr Allen refused this request. The speaker refused to intervene and try and protect our oversight role," he said.

Furthermore, in a statement, Dugmore said they believed that Winde, who sat on information relating to Fritz's sexual misconduct for more than two months, could be concealing a criminal matter and defeat the ends of the justice process.

"The premier's own department has now since approached the state attorney to procure the services of an independent investigator to conduct an 'external examination'. No terms of reference have been provided for this investigation as yet," he said.

Albert Fritz
Albert Fritz. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Fritz; his spokesperson, Wade Seale; the head of the community safety ministry, David Abrahams; support officer Michael Kwaaiman and another official, Lazola Ndubela, have been suspended, pending the investigation.

It is understood that the complainants – most of them interns in Fritz's office and others involved in the Expanded Public Works Programme - implicated several colleagues who work in the ministry in alleged acts of grooming and of intoxicating victims before they were allegedly sexually abused.

READ HERE | Senior DA leaders 'turned a blind eye' over Fritz sexual assault allegations for months

Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais has been appointed to act as Community Safety MEC, while Fritz, the DA's provincial leader, has asked his party bosses to allow him to step aside amid the furore.

Meanwhile, at least one person has come forward offering to testify should the need arise.

Miché Solomon, also known as Zephany Nurse, was kidnapped from Groote Schuur Hospital soon after birth.

The Western Cape High Court in 2016 sentenced the woman who kidnapped her to ten years in prison.

Solomon interned in Fritz' s office during his tenure as social development MEC.

Solomon took to Facebook on Tuesday and revealed her willingness to testify in the Fritz matter if called to do so.

