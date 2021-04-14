1h ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | Pravin Gordhan writes to JSC to clarify meeting with Chief Justice Mogoeng

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pravin Gordhan has sought to clarify a meeting he had with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in 2016. (Photo: Felix Dlanagamandla/Gallo Images/File)
Pravin Gordhan has sought to clarify a meeting he had with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in 2016. (Photo: Felix Dlanagamandla/Gallo Images/File)
  • Pravin Gordhan has written to the JSC to clarify a meeting he had with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in 2016.
  • He said the meeting wasn't about his friend, Judge Dhaya Pillay, but he did mention her interview.
  • Gordhan said he'd been a friend of Pillay since the days of the anti-apartheid struggle in the 1970s.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has written to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to give his side of the story after Chief Justice (CJ) Mogoeng Mogoeng hinted that Gordhan conducted himself improperly at a meeting five years ago.

In the letter, addressed to commission secretary Sello Chiloane, Gordhan said he had only previously engaged with Mogoeng "in my official, professional capacity on several occasions".

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, in response to the allegations made by Mogoeng at the JSC the day before, Gordhan admitted that, following a meeting with Mogoeng on another matter, he "in passing" referred to Judge Dhaya Pillay's interview with the JSC to fill positions for the Supreme Court of Appeal on completion of the meeting.

"The CJ responded. I then left," Gordhan said.

By that time, it was already known that Pillay didn't get the job.

READ | 'You are nothing but a political activist' - Malema tells ConCourt judge candidate Dhaya Pillay

Gordhan said his records showed that he met with Mogoeng on 6 April 2016 in Cape Town, and there were a number of matters on the agenda at the time.

Gordhan admitted he was a friend of Pillay, "a political activist and a Comrade (sic) of long standing".

He also said she was the life partner of the late anti-apartheid activist, Yunus Mahomed, who passed away in 2008, "with whom I had worked in the formation of civic organisations, later in the United Democratic Front, and in the ANC underground, during the 1970s and 1980s".

Gordhan said:

I did not meet the Chief Justice in April 2016 to discuss Judge Pillay. The enquiry about Judge Pillay was purely incidental to the purpose of the meeting. In any event, as the Chief Justice himself indicated at the JSC, by the time I met him, 'it was public knowledge that you (Judge Pillay) did not make it'.

Gordhan concluded his statement by saying: "I want to state emphatically that I would never, and nor did I, in any way, seek to influence the Chief Justice or the JSC in the appointment of judges, whose independence I have always respected.

"As a member of the Executive branch of the state, I am very conscious of the fact that our democracy is based on the separation of powers and the relative independence of the judiciary, legislature and executive.

"Any misrepresentation, wilfully or not, of the 6 April 2016 meeting with the Chief Justice, by political actors, who want to defend state capture and corruption, is highly regrettable."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
judicial service commissionhearingdhaya pillaymogoeng mogoengpravin gordhanpolitics
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 7509 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 2191 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 9070 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.46
(-0.4)
GBP/ZAR
19.94
(-0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.30
(-0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.13
(+0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.3)
Gold
1,738.11
(-0.4)
Silver
25.29
(-0.2)
Platinum
1,179.77
(+1.7)
Brent Crude
63.67
(+0.6)
Palladium
2,679.86
(-0.6)
All Share
67,570
(+0.7)
Top 40
61,867
(+0.8)
Financial 15
12,157
(+0.0)
Industrial 25
88,977
(+1.1)
Resource 10
68,245
(+0.6)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine

9h ago

FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine
FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys roof
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

09 Apr

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo