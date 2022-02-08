Pretoria Society of Advocates wants Dali Mpofu removed from the JSC

The Pretoria Society of Advocates wants Dali Mpofu recalled from the JSC.

The body described his performance at the chief justice interviews as "unacceptable".

General Council of the Bar confirmed receipt of the said letter.

The Pretoria Society of Advocates has written to the General Council of the Bar (GCB) to call for the recall of advocate Dali Mpofu SC as a commissioner on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).



In a letter seen by News24, dated 7 February 2022, and signed by the Pretoria Society of Advocates' chairperson, advocate DM Leathern SC, the constituent bar of the GCB called on the organisation "to do whatever is necessary to recall Mpofu SC".

Adriaan Basson | Dali Mpofu - a legal nincompoop and scoundrel

In addition, it called on the GCB to issue a statement "deprecating the manner in which the interviews were conducted and disassociating the GCB from the actions and statements of Mpofu SC".

The spotlight was thrust on the interviews of the nominees for the position of chief justice, which were conducted by the JSC last week.

The Pretoria Society of Advocates said it was perturbed by the behaviour of Mpofu SC and described his performance as "unacceptable", saying:

It began with an attempt at levity in the interview of Supreme Court of Appeal President [Mandisa] Maya, which was sexist, condescending and has been described in the press as 'puerile' and 'a male commissioner's lewd double entendre'.

The Pretoria Society of Advocates said Mpofu "descended into character assassination" during the interview of Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, when an allegation/rumour of sexual harassment was brought up.



The body added that Mpofu had brought the GCB and the profession, in general, into disrepute.

"He certainly does not speak for the majority of the profession," it said.

"The political activities and allegiances of Mpofu SC are well-known. As a commissioner representing the GCB, in particular, and the profession, in general, his duty is not to promote his political views, but rather the interests of the profession and to do so in a respectful, dignified, objective and professional manner. In this, Mpofu SC has fallen short," the Pretoria Society of Advocates wrote.

The chairperson of the GCB, Craig Watt-Pringle, acknowledged receipt of the said letter.

He said there had been several calls with a similar stance on the matter.

"My executive committee is currently dealing with it," he told News24 on Tuesday afternoon.

Watt-Pringle added that his concern was the lack of dignity for the candidates, and the unfairness of the process that unfolded.

OPINION | In defence of our brother and colleague Dali Mpofu

Meanwhile, a group of concerned advocates came out in defence of Mpofu following a piece published in News24 on Tuesday.

The article, titled "Dali Mpofu - a legal nincompoop and scoundrel", by News24's editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson, did not sit well with the concerned advocates, who described the piece as "an irresponsible attack on a legal practitioner performing his constitutional duties".

The advocates stated they were outraged by the language used by Basson against Mpofu, noting that it represents not only "his bigoted attitude towards Mpofu, but also his inherited prejudice against African people".

"His language and insults are part of the culture reserved for black professionals. No white has had to endure the kind of insults Basson and his ilk direct at black professionals and black people in general," said the advocates.

Mpofu did not respond to calls and a text from News24.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

