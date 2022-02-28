BREAKING | Prosecutor who jailed Selebi, Pistorius appointed new anti-corruption tsar for NPA

Advocate Andrea Johnson is seen in the High Court. (Herman Verwey, Gallo Images, Foto24, file)
Advocate Andrea Johnson has been appointed the new head of the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate (ID).
Johnson will assume her new role from Tuesday.
Hermione Cronje, the outgoing ID boss, announced her resignation from the important post in December last year.
This is a developing story. More to follow.
