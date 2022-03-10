BREAKING | Ramaphosa appoints Zondo as Chief Justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice.

The Presidency announced the appointment on Thursday afternoon.

PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA APPOINTS JUSTICE ZONDO AS CHIEF JUSTICE



President @CyrilRamaphosa has in accordance with Section 174(3) of the Constitution, decided to appoint Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as the next Chief Justice of South Africa with effect from 1 April 2022. pic.twitter.com/6OcDFL7hbT — Presidency | South Africa ???? (@PresidencyZA) March 10, 2022

Last month, the Judicial Service Commission after a contentious process recommended Judge Mandisa Maya for Chief Justice. Ramaphosa appointed her Deputy Chief justice.



More to follow.