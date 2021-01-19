42m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | Ramaphosa forms inter-ministerial committee on vaccines, to be led by David Mabuza

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy President David Mabuza (Jan Gerber, News24)
Deputy President David Mabuza (Jan Gerber, News24)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has established an inter-ministerial committee to oversee the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines in the country.

Ramaphosa announced this at a Zoom meeting of the ANC's Progressive Business Forum on Tuesday. 

He said people were correct to show interest in the vaccines and where it would come from.

"Today we established an inter-ministerial committee, which would be chaired by the deputy president [David Mabuza]," Ramaphosa said.

He added that he would chair the first meeting himself to "set the process on the way for various aspects of the vaccine distribution".

He said the committee would help the government to cooperate more effectively to ensure the whole process of the distribution of vaccinations is "well done".

The roll-out of vaccines was being treated like any big project the country has tackled, including the World Cup soccer tournament in 2010 and the elections.

Ramaphosa said the vaccination project would be bigger, as it has to reach 40 million people.

"The vaccine is going to be a major boost in our effort to fight Covid-19," he said, emphasising that finances would not be a problem as South Africa would be able to pay for the vaccines. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosadavid mabuzacoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
53% - 8154 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
43% - 6709 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 612 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.95
(+1.11)
ZAR/GBP
20.36
(+1.02)
ZAR/EUR
18.15
(+0.77)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(+0.87)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+1.44)
Gold
1839.56
(+0.19)
Silver
25.17
(+0.88)
Platinum
1088.00
(+0.41)
Brent Crude
54.74
(-0.64)
Palladium
2369.50
(+0.38)
All Share
63817.68
(+0.16)
Top 40
58555.84
(+0.01)
Financial 15
12067.75
(+1.37)
Industrial 25
85294.92
(+0.57)
Resource 10
62555.32
(-1.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo