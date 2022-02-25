1h ago

Ramaphosa terminates police boss Khehla Sitole's contract 'by mutual agreement'

Canny Maphanga
Khehla Sitole.
Melinda Stuurman
  • Cyril Ramaphosa announced the termination of the top cop's contract on Friday.
  • It takes effect from 31 March 2022.
  • Ramaphosa says the decision is by "mutual agreement".

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, by mutual agreement, terminated the employment contract of General Khehla Sitole, with effect from 31 March 2022.

In a statement on Friday, the Presidency said Sitole, the national commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), and Ramaphosa had agreed that the early termination of the commissioner's contract was "in the best interests of the country".

"I am grateful to General Sitole for the constructive discussions we have had over the termination of his position as national commissioner.

"I wish to convey my appreciation to General Sitole for his service to the nation over many years in the SAPS. I wish him the best in his future endeavours," Ramaphosa said. 

According to the Presidency, the period up until Sitole's departure will allow for a proper handover of various tasks, including all ongoing investigations.

In addition, an announcement with regard to the filling of the post is expected in due course.

The announcement by the president comes after longstanding reports of an "ongoing conflict" between Police Minister Bheki Cele and Sitole.

Last week, Sitole expressed "shock and dismay" at allegations levelled against him by Cele.

News24 previously reported that the battle escalated when Sitole denied that he and EFF leader Julius Malema hatched a plot to remove Cele as police minister.

Sitole said the meeting was to discuss Malema's security.

During the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings into the July unrest, Cele said that he and Sitole "were absolutely not friends".

When probed about his relationship with Sitole by the SAHRC's Buang Jones, Cele said: "Absolutely not. Even now, if you check my phone, I pick up the phone when he calls, and he picks up the phone when I call. 

"We have a working relationship. We are absolutely not friends. The environment we are in … there are times we don't see eye-to-eye. He then goes home, and I go. We don't take coffee or whiskey together."

In addition, last year December, Cele laid the blame for the police's failure to anticipate and deal with the July unrest squarely at the door of Sitole, News24 reported.

The pair's "difficult relationship" dates back to as early as 2019, with reports that the suspension of deputy national commissioner for human resource management, Bonang Mgwenya, caused an even bigger rift between Cele and Sitole.

Cele's spokesperson, Reneilwe Serero, denied the allegations at the time to City Press.

sapscyril ramaphosakhehla sitolepolitics
