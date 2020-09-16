44m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | Ramaphosa to announce limited international travel, Level 1 - sources

Qaanitah Hunter
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
GCIS
  • Cabinet is expected to decide on Wednesday on the resumption of international travel.
  • But there are strings attached. 
  • The NCCC has recommended strict visa requirements for anyone entering the country. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet is expected to agree to the resumption of international travel and the reopening of borders on Wednesday.

However, News24 understands that the Natjoints have warned against opening up South Africa's borders for international tourists en masse, citing fears of a second wave of Covid-19 infections. 

Ramaphosa is expected to announce the move to Level 1 of the lockdown, including the lifting of the curfew, among others, once Cabinet gives the plans a green light. 

The president is also expected to announce a stimulus package for economic recovery.

Sources say the National Coronavirus Command Council has deliberated restricting international tourism but allowing movement through permission.

According to the recommendation Cabinet will decide on, people will be allowed to enter and exit the country with strict visa requirements.

READ | Local and international calls to reopen SA borders

This is to ensure that travellers from high-risk countries will be excluded from travel to South Africa.

As part of this plan, only three international airports will be open, subject to strict conditions, insiders say. 

Land borders will only be opened to those who have visas - in contrast to the usual free flow of travel between SADC countries

Holders of Zimbabwean Special Dispensation and Lesotho Special Dispensation permits will be allowed to travel easily. 

Two insiders privy to the deliberations said the Natjoints raised concerns about a second wave of the virus due to possible imported cases.

As a result, the country will not be open for all tourists.

The list of countries that will be restricted from travelling to South Africa is expected to be finalised on Wednesday. 

It has also been recommended that state-sponsored quarantine should be done away with and that international travellers should carry their own costs.

It is understood that foreign nationals who have work visas will be allowed to enter, as well as family members of people who have work visas and South Africans who are abroad and want to come home.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Do you think SA is ready to move to Level 1?
Time to get our lives back: Steenhuisen says SA must move to Level 1 lockdown
Lockdown Level 1: Ramaphosa to hold high level meetings, discuss possible easing of regulations
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosalockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
3 players bag R127k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think that South Africa is ready to move to Level 1 restrictions?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - we need to get back to 'normal' life
63% - 688 votes
No - we still need to be as cautious as possible
13% - 144 votes
Yes - but international travel should remain closed
24% - 258 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.38
(+0.19)
ZAR/GBP
21.14
(+0.18)
ZAR/EUR
19.43
(+0.18)
ZAR/AUD
12.00
(-0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.17)
Gold
1965.20
(+0.60)
Silver
27.32
(+0.85)
Platinum
979.00
(+1.13)
Brent Crude
41.22
(+2.16)
Palladium
2392.74
(+0.46)
All Share
56133.60
(+0.01)
Top 40
51867.61
(+0.14)
Financial 15
9956.03
(-1.18)
Industrial 25
74630.38
(-0.35)
Resource 10
57315.26
(+1.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20259.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo