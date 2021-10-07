54m ago

BREAKING | Reddam House dismisses David Mackenzie for 'gross dishonesty, misrepresentation' following News24/MyOnlyStory investigation

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
David Mackenzie
David Mackenzie
Supplied.
  • Reddam House charged David Mackenzie for not disclosing past investigations against him.
  • The school also charged the teacher for bringing its name into disrepute.
  • The Reddam House principal said no incidents involving the teacher at the school were reported to him.

Reddam House Bedfordview in Johannesburg has dismissed David Mackenzie following a disciplinary hearing held on Monday.

The former St Andrew's College (SAC) teacher faced a disciplinary hearing over claims that he was dishonest about his past. 

In a communique to parents on Thursday, which News24 has seen, Reddam House headmaster Stephen Hazley announced that Mackenzie was found guilty of gross dishonesty and misrepresentation. 

He was also found guilty of disregarding the school's interest and "not being honest about the allegations that had been made against him in the media".

"In her findings, the chairperson also indicated that Mr Mackenzie was incompatible with Reddam and its values. The recommended sanction by the chairman was summary dismissal and Mr Mackenzie's contract was then terminated on the strength of same with immediate effect as of yesterday," Hazley said.

Comment from Mackenzie's lawyer will be added once received.

READ | Coach David Mackenzie faces disciplinary hearing after claims of inappropriate behaviour emerge

Mackenzie had been accused of inappropriate behaviour during his time at SAC, an Eastern Cape all-boys school. The claims against him included signing out a boy from the school sanatorium against school policy.

In a response to News24 two weeks ago, SAC Headmaster Alan Thompson said: "A member of staff highlighted the fact that Mr Mackenzie had signed two boys out of the Sanatorium when they were on concussion watch after a rugby game to 'bunk out' and 'watch rugby in the house'. Mr Mackenzie was suspended on the 7th of June 2018 pending a disciplinary hearing to be convened on the 11th of June 2018. Upon receipt of the charges of the disciplinary hearing Mr Mackenzie resigned with immediate effect and left the employ of College."

The allegations against Mackenzie was revealed in the My Only Story podcast series. The live investigation, into the death of SAC pupil Thomas Kruger and Mackenzie's actions, was produced by News24 and the My Only Story non-profit company.

READ | 'It was inappropriate, wrong' - David Mackenzie's touchy water polo tactics questioned

Mackenzie was previously the subject of a police investigation following the suicide of 16-year old Kruger, but the case was dropped due to a lack of evidence and the non-compliance of witnesses.

Hazley said he had appealed to the Reddam community to inform him of any incidents that may have happened at the school and was pleased to announce that there were no reports. 

Mackenzie was placed on precautionary suspension on 23 September following the publication of episode 2 of the series.

His hearing on Monday was chaired by an independent advocate.

Hazley announced:

Mr Mackenzie was found guilty of gross dishonesty and misrepresentation in that he did not disclose to Reddam the circumstances surrounding his departure from St Andrew's College in the face of misconduct allegations. Furthermore, Mr Mackenzie was also found guilty of disregarding Reddam's interests and not being honest about the allegations that had been made against him in the media. In her findings, the chairperson also indicated that Mr Mackenzie was incompatible with Reddam and its values.

My Only Story: Back to School has taken a production break and will be back on Thursday, 14 October 2021.

Please continue sending us your stories and tip-offs. You can contact us, completely confidentially, at tips@24.com or message us on WhatsApp or Telegram on 071 382 7030

If you missed episodes one, two and three, listen here:

