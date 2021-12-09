21m ago

BREAKING | SA Rugby boss Jurie Roux loses appeal, must pay Stellenbosch University R37m plus costs

accreditation
Compiled by Jenna Etheridge
Jurie Roux (Gallo Images)
Jurie Roux (Gallo Images)

SA Rugby Union (SARU) chief executive Jurie Roux has lost an appeal and been ordered to repay R37 million, which an arbitrator found had been misappropriated from the coffers of Stellenbosch University during his tenure at the institution's finance department.  

Between 2002 and 2010, he had held senior positions in the university's finance department, and had been accused of manipulating the electronic accounting system to channel millions in unbudgeted expenditure to the Maties rugby club.

The Arbitration Appeal Tribunal panel of three this week dismissed appeals by Roux and his friend and former colleague, Chris de Beer, against the award made in favour of the university in December 2020 by a single arbitrator.

Roux must pay the university R37 116 402 plus interest from the date of summons, while De Beer must pay R1 904  511.

They must also pay the university's legal costs.

More to follow.

