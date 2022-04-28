1h ago

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa: Lawyer of 4 of the accused arrested in court

Alex Mitchley
Advocate Malesela Teffo, who is representing four of the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa, has been arrested inside the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. 

The trial of the suspected murderers had just been postponed when an investigating officer and a number of police officers approached Teffo. 

News24 overheard there was a warrant of arrest issued by the court as Teffo had missed a court appearance for a separate matter in which he is the accused.

Teffo was arrested in July 2020 and charged with common assault and trespassing after allegedly trying to enter a South African Police Services building to represent a client in a labour dispute.

ALSO READ | Senzo Meyiwa trial: Cop believes murder scene wasn't tampered with

The court earlier heard from Teffo's instructing attorney in the Meyiwa case there was a tip-off he would be arrested. 

Teffo claimed he was being arrested because Police Minister Bheki Cele did not want him on the Meyiwa case.


