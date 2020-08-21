4m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | SIU Special Tribunal freezes accounts linked to Gauteng irregular PPE tender, blocks pension

Qaanitah Hunter
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Doctors making use of personal protective equipment (PPE).
Doctors making use of personal protective equipment (PPE).
PHOTO: Getty Images
  • The SIU has obtained an order to freeze the bank accounts of at least 40 entities linked to an irregularly obtained PPE tender by the Gauteng Department of Health.
  • Among these were accounts linked to Ledla Structural Development, Royal Bhaca Projects and Mediwaste.
  • The SIU special tribunal also interdicted the pension fund of former Gauteng health department chief financial officer Kabelo Lehloenya.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Thursday obtained a court order to freeze the accounts of 40 entities linked to an irregularly obtained personal protective equipment (PPE) tender from the Gauteng health department.

Among these were accounts linked to Ledla Structural Development, Royal Bhaca Projects and Mediwaste, who are at the centre of a PPE tender scandal that has gripped the provincial Department of Health.

On Thursday, SIU Special Tribunal Judge Billy Mothle issued an order to freeze R38.7 million that is due for recovery.

"The implementation of the contract for the supply and delivery of various Covid-19 personal protection equipment (PPE) items, purportedly by the Gauteng Department of Health to the first respondent on 6 April 2020, is suspended and the first to forty second respondents are interdicted from giving effect thereto," he ordered.

SIU Special Tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho confirmed that the order was handed down on Thursday.

"In the papers before the Special Tribunal, Ledla Structural Development (Pty) Ltd was awarded a contract by the Gauteng Department of Health for the supply of Covid-19 items, which the SIU contends, was unlawfully, irregularly and corruptly awarded, and at prices which were grossly inflated way in excess of market related prices. The contract was awarded on the 6th April, 2020," he said.

"Ledla Structural Development (Pty) Ltd subsequently transferred a large portion of the proceeds it received into various banking accounts belonging to entities and individuals, which funds, the SIU contends in court papers, are liable to be forfeited to the state."

IOL reported that the Gauteng health department paid Royal Bhaca Projects at least R80 million for PPE through a front company known as Ledla Structural Development.

Bhaca Projects is owned by Madzikane ll Thandisizwe Diko, the husband of President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko. He is a respondent in the matter.

IOL reported that Ledla, based in Boksburg, received the payments between 20 and 27 July even though it did not appear on the original list of 75 successful bidders who benefitted from R2.2 billion worth of PPE contracts in Gauteng.

Pension

The judge further ordered that the pension fund of Kabelo Lehloenya, former chief financial officer of the Gauteng health department, be frozen and not be released to him.

He has been identified as having signed off on irregular PPE contracts to the tune of R2 billion.

The court interdicted the MEC for health and the Government Employees Pension Fund from releasing the pension to Lehloenya.

"The Special Tribunal held that civil recovery proceedings against Lehloenya be instituted within 15 days of the granting of the order for recovery of financial damages suffered by the Department resulting from actions of illegality, misconduct and acts of dishonesty," Makgotho said in a statement.

He said in terms of the order, the respondents have until 6 October to show cause why the order should not be made final.


Related Links
Gauteng govt tight-lipped on latest PPE tender corruption claims
Gauteng committee to start investigation into Masuku, Diko over PPE tender
R125m Diko tender was not going to benefit amaBhaca, charge King Madzikane's grandchildren
Read more on:
siupretoriajohannesburggovernancefraudcoronaviruscorruption
Lottery
5 players bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
59% - 8448 votes
I'm disappointed
12% - 1700 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
29% - 4126 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.27
(-0.18)
ZAR/GBP
22.85
(-0.26)
ZAR/EUR
20.45
(+0.06)
ZAR/AUD
12.42
(+0.00)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.35)
Gold
1938.71
(-0.68)
Silver
27.11
(-1.06)
Platinum
918.99
(-0.12)
Brent Crude
45.38
(-0.87)
Palladium
2180.00
(+0.89)
All Share
56219.48
(+1.06)
Top 40
51923.96
(+1.06)
Financial 15
10120.77
(+1.63)
Industrial 25
74440.19
(+1.34)
Resource 10
57227.39
(+0.45)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo