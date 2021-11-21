5m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | South African man, 26, killed in Jerusalem by Hamas gunman

accreditation
Compiled by Kerushun Pillay
Eliyahu David Kay
Eliyahu David Kay
Supplied
  • A South African was killed during an attack by a Hamas gunman in Jerusalem.
  • Eliyahu Kay, 26, was a tour guide in Jerusalem.
  • The gunman also wounded three people. He was killed by authorities.

A South African was killed during an attack by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in Jerusalem's Old City.

Eliyahu David Kay, 26, was a tour guide in Jerusalem, according to the SA Jewish Board of Deputies. He was shot while on his way to pray and later died in Hadassah Hospital. 

"Our heartfelt condolences go to his parents Avi and Devora Kay, his fiancé and his family and friends in Israel and South Africa. May his memory be a blessing," the board of deputies said.

Three more people were wounded in the attack by the Hamas militant. He was shot dead by authorities, Israeli officials said.

AFP reported that those wounded, included police officers and civilians. They were taken to hospital.

Kay, an immigrant from South Africa, who was employed by them as a guide at the Western Wall plaza. The immigration ministry said he had gone to Israel in 2019.

IN QUOTES | World leaders react to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

His funeral was set to take place Monday morning in Jerusalem.

Police in Israel said the attacker had fired a "Carlo-type weapon", a type of submachine gun.

After the shooting, dozens of police officers deployed on the narrow streets of the historic walled city, as workers hosed pools of blood from the cobblestones, said an AFP reporter.

The Old City is in the Israeli-annexed eastern part of Jerusalem, which Palestinians claim as the capital of their future state.

Attack

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it, in a move not recognised by most of the international community.

Rightwing lawmakers from opposition parties meanwhile were organising a march Sunday through the site of the attack and hold prayers at the Western Wall.

Israel's Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev said the attacker was a Palestinian living in the Shuafat neighbourhood in east Jerusalem.

"He was a member of Hamas, the political branch, not the armed wing," Bar-Lev told Israel's Kan television channel, saying the gunman's wife had travelled abroad three days ago, while his son was also out of the country.

Eliyahu David Kay
Eliyahu David Kay.
Supplied

"It seems that this attack is premeditated," Bar-Lev said.

Police identified him as a 42-year-old east Jerusalem resident.

Hamas, in power in the Gaza Strip, identified the attacker as Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, congratulated him and hailed the "continuation" of the fight to "liberate" Jerusalem.

But Hamas did not specifically claim the attack, which came six months to the day since the end of an 11-day war in Gaza with Israel in May.

In a recent sermon delivered in a Jerusalem mosque viewed by AFP, Abu Shkhaydam accuses Israelis of being oppressors "financed by Satan and the United Arab Emirates", the Gulf monarchy that normalised ties with the Jewish state last year.

Terror

On Friday, Britain said it intended to follow the United States and European Union in placing an outright ban on Hamas as a terror group, saying it was not possible to distinguish between the Islamists' political and military wings.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, on an official visit to Britain, said that "the fact the terrorist was from Hamas's 'political wing' compels the international community to recognise it as a terror group".

EXPLAINER | How the Taliban engineered 'political collapse' of Afghanistan

Attacks targeting Israeli security forces are common in the Old City as well as in the occupied West Bank. They are often carried out by individual young Palestinian men in so-called lone-wolf attacks.

On Wednesday, Israeli security forces shot dead a 16-year-old assailant who stabbed and wounded two police officers in the Old City.

"This is the second recent terrorist attack in Jerusalem," Bennett said, adding he had ordered the security forces to "be alert... over concern for copycat attacks".

The Jewish Hanukkah holidays begin on 28 November.

Some 200 000 Israelis live in east Jerusalem, alongside 300 000 Palestinians.

Also Sunday, a 67-year-old Israeli was wounded in a stabbing attack in Jaffa by a Palestinian from the Nablus area, police said.

- Additional reporting by AFP

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hamasisrael
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 3518 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 627 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 1681 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
35% - 3077 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.71
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.12
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.72
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,846.38
0.0%
Silver
24.63
0.0%
Palladium
2,065.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,034.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.89
-2.9%
Top 40
63,871
-0.7%
All Share
70,376
-0.7%
Resource 10
64,797
+0.2%
Industrial 25
94,561
-0.9%
Financial 15
13,953
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo