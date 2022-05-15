1h ago

add bookmark

World Cup-winning Springbok arrested at OR Tambo airport

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Elton Jantjies
Elton Jantjies
PHOTO: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Springbok rugby player Elton Jantjies has been arrested.

The Bok flyhalf was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, would only say that "a 31-year-old man has been arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) for malicious damage to property".

She said:

The man was arrested upon arrival at ORTIA this morning at 08:50. The suspect was on an international flight from Dubai to SA when he allegedly damaged property belonging to the airline.

It is understood that Jantjies had been travelling business class from Dubai to Johannesburg at the time of his arrest. He was arrested and escorted off the plane when they landed in Johannesburg.

It appears from Jantjies' social media feed that he and his family had travelled to Dubai last week Sunday.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) referred all queries to the police.

When approached for comment by News24, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said he was not aware of the incident.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
elton jantjiesgautengjohannesburgaviationcrimesport
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
7% - 82 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
18% - 223 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 950 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.16
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,811.62
0.0%
Silver
21.11
0.0%
Palladium
1,947.50
0.0%
Platinum
945.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
111.22
+3.4%
Top 40
61,992
+2.2%
All Share
68,651
+2.0%
Resource 10
70,768
+4.0%
Industrial 25
77,046
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,735
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo