World Cup-winning Springbok arrested at OR Tambo airport

Springbok rugby player Elton Jantjies has been arrested.

The Bok flyhalf was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, would only say that "a 31-year-old man has been arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) for malicious damage to property".

She said:

The man was arrested upon arrival at ORTIA this morning at 08:50. The suspect was on an international flight from Dubai to SA when he allegedly damaged property belonging to the airline.

It is understood that Jantjies had been travelling business class from Dubai to Johannesburg at the time of his arrest. He was arrested and escorted off the plane when they landed in Johannesburg.



It appears from Jantjies' social media feed that he and his family had travelled to Dubai last week Sunday.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) referred all queries to the police.

When approached for comment by News24, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said he was not aware of the incident.





