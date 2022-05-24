State employee arrested in connection with Digital Vibes contract

A woman has been arrested in connection with the contract awarded to controversial company Digital Vibes.

News24 can confirm that an employee of the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA) was arrested on Tuesday morning. She is expected to appear in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court.

READ | Digital Vibes scandal: 'The investigation is at a very advanced stage' - Hawks

It is understood that her arrest emanates from a multimillion-rand contact awarded to Digital Vibes in 2018.

MISA falls under the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

At the time, Zweli Mkhize was the minister of Cogta and indirect owner of Digital Vibes, Tahera Mather, was his spokesperson.

According to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Mather and Naadhira Mitha were the true owners of Digital Vibes, despite the company being registered in the name of a petrol station manager in Stanger, KZN.



Digital Vibes has also been the subject of a investigation into a R150 million tender with the national Department of Health.



The SIU found that the contract was irregular and unlawful and that Mkhize and his family benefitted from the tender.









Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.