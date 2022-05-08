1h ago

add bookmark

Three men to appear in court over Hillary Gardee's murder

accreditation
Compiled by Jenna Etheridge
Police are making progress in solving Hillary Gardee's murder.
Police are making progress in solving Hillary Gardee's murder.
Facebook
  • Police have arrested three people in connection with the Hillary Gardee murder - but more arrests could follow.
  • Two of the three arrested are reportedly top figures.
  • They are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Three people are expected to appear in court in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee, Mpumalanga police said on Sunday.

Hillary was the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

The first person arrested was a 39-year-old man, who was apprehended in Schoemansdal, Nkomazi.

The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, said another two men were arrested in Mbombela between the late hours of Saturday and early hours of Sunday.

Manamela said:

This is encouraging, and... we indicated that there were other people of interest that we were following and interviewing. Through our investigation, which is still proceeding, we were able to come out with information that we fully believe the two are the right suspects.

Two of the people arrested are said to be an Eswatini-born civil servant-cum-politician as well as the adopted son of an eminent politician. 

City Press reported that the Eswatini national works in the Mpumalanga provincial legislature, is a former Students' Representative Council president at the University of the Witwatersrand, and is also a member of the pro-democracy People's United Democratic Movement. 

READ: Gardee murder suspects are top figures

Hillary was laid to rest in Nelspruit on Saturday.

She went missing on Friday, 29 April, after she was last seen at Nelspruit Plaza SuperSpar in the Mbombela central business district at around 17:30.

Her body was discovered on Tuesday in a timber plantation, approximately 40km outside Mbombela.

Those arrested are expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Monday.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hillary gardeempumalagacrimegender-based violence
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10062 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4372 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.07
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.95
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,883.41
0.0%
Silver
22.36
0.0%
Palladium
2,053.36
0.0%
Platinum
964.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
112.39
+1.3%
Top 40
61,290
-2.6%
All Share
67,978
-2.5%
Resource 10
72,844
-2.8%
Industrial 25
74,632
-2.5%
Financial 15
15,318
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to...

07 May

Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to graduate from NMU
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo