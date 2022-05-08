Three men to appear in court over Hillary Gardee's murder

Police have arrested three people in connection with the Hillary Gardee murder - but more arrests could follow.

Two of the three arrested are reportedly top figures.

They are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Three people are expected to appear in court in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee, Mpumalanga police said on Sunday.

Hillary was the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

The first person arrested was a 39-year-old man, who was apprehended in Schoemansdal, Nkomazi.

The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, said another two men were arrested in Mbombela between the late hours of Saturday and early hours of Sunday.

Manamela said:

This is encouraging, and... we indicated that there were other people of interest that we were following and interviewing. Through our investigation, which is still proceeding, we were able to come out with information that we fully believe the two are the right suspects.

Two of the people arrested are said to be an Eswatini-born civil servant-cum-politician as well as the adopted son of an eminent politician.



City Press reported that the Eswatini national works in the Mpumalanga provincial legislature, is a former Students' Representative Council president at the University of the Witwatersrand, and is also a member of the pro-democracy People's United Democratic Movement.



READ: Gardee murder suspects are top figures

Hillary was laid to rest in Nelspruit on Saturday.



She went missing on Friday, 29 April, after she was last seen at Nelspruit Plaza SuperSpar in the Mbombela central business district at around 17:30.



Her body was discovered on Tuesday in a timber plantation, approximately 40km outside Mbombela.

Those arrested are expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Monday.





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.