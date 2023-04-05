1h ago

Two bystanders shot dead in Benoni cash-in-transit heist

Nicole McCain
Two bystanders were killed during a cash-in-transit heist in Benoni.
PHOTO: Supplied by EMPD
  • Two people were shot dead during a cash-in-transit heist in Benoni.
  • A guard and a member of the public were injured.
  • An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

An armed gang of cash-in-transit robbers "randomly" shot two bystanders dead during a heist in Benoni on Wednesday morning.

A guard and a member of the public were injured during the chaos.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Ignatius Maphike said the incident took place shortly after 08:00.

The "heavily armed" gang targeted the van in Putfontein Road, Crystal Park, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

"Members of the public are warned to avoid Putfontein Road as this is still an active crime scene," Mathe added.

The guard was injured when the robbers crashed into the cash van.

The two victims, both men, were "randomly shot at by the armed gang", Mathe said.

Another member of the public was injured and transported to hospital for treatment.

"Police in Gauteng have mobilised resources to apprehend a group of heavily armed suspects following a cash-in-transit heist [in] Ekurhuleni," Mathe said.

"The SAPS has mobilised its crime scene experts, including the SAPS bomb disposal unit to investigate, while a multi-disciplinary team has been dispatched to search for the armed suspects."

Two bystanders were killed in a cash-in-transit heist in Benoni on Wednesday morning.
Supplied PHOTO: Supplied by SAPS
Two bystanders were killed in a cash-in-transit heist in Benoni on Wednesday morning.
Supplied PHOTO: Supplied by SAPS

Three vehicles have been recovered, according to Mathe.

"Police have already recovered three getaway vehicles, which include a burnt-out gold BMW sedan, a silver sedan and a white Audi A1. An undisclosed amount of money has been taken," she said.

Maphike said it was believed that the vehicles had false registration plates.

Anyone who has further information about the incident can contact Crystal Park police on 082 822 8315 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

