Two Dale College Boys' Primary School hockey players killed in crash, 14 injured

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
Dale College Boy's Primary school bus carrying hockey team was involved in an accident that killed two and injured 14.
Supplied
  • A Dale College Boy's Primary school vehicle carrying the hockey team was involved in an accident that killed two and injured 14. 
  • Parents and teachers of the school were on the scene along with emergency personnel, traffic officers and police.
  • The accident comes as the college’s senior school, Dale College Boy’s High, mourns the loss of four pupils since December 2021. 

Two pupils from Dale College Boys' Primary School were killed and 14 others injured in an accident on the N2 between Qonce and East London on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Eastern Cape transport department said it is understood that the boys were travelling from a hockey match in East London when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Two boys were killed on impact, while one sustained critical injuries.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the driver was among the injured who were rushed to hospitals in Mdantsane and East London.

News24 understands distraught parents and teachers were on the scene, along with emergency personnel, traffic officers and police.  

The accident comes as the college’s senior school, Dale College Boy's High, mourns the loss of four pupils since December 2021. 

First team rugby lock Liyabona Teyise, 18, died during a match on 9 April after a collision that caused a brain bleed.

On 3 April, shortly before Teyise's death, the body of 17-year-old Lisakhanya Lwana was discovered on the R63 roadside, outside Qonce.

Lwana was the first team's flyhalf.

In February, 15-year-old Milisa Kolanti died at an East London hospital within 48 hours of falling ill.

The school believed that Kolanti contracted a very serious stomach illness after drinking municipal tap water. 

In December, 16-year-old Obakhe Magxunyana, from Komani, was killed in an accident while en route to an initiation school to drop off food for his initiate brother.

The car hit a pothole and overturned, killing Magxunyana instantly, according to the school.  

