5m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | Vaal River tragedy: Gauteng police recover 4 more bodies, death toll at 5

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Five people drowned in the Vaal River over the weekend.
Five people drowned in the Vaal River over the weekend.
ER24
  • Gauteng police have confirmed five fatalities following a tragic boating accident on the Vaal River.
  • This comes after four missing bodies were recovered on Sunday.
  • The boat was carrying seven people before it capsized. 

Police recovered four missing bodies on Sunday following a tragic accident in which a boat capsized on the Vaal River on Saturday evening.

It brings the number of deaths in connection with the incident to five.

The boat was carrying seven people when it capsized. Two people made it to safety and, in the search for the others, one body was found on Saturday.

"The team has withdrawn after concluding the successful recovery operation in search of the four victims whose bodies were recovered closer to Sasolburg in the Free State.

"The boat in question has now also been found and retrieved from the river," police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said in an update on Sunday.

The identities of the deceased cannot be disclosed at this stage until their next of kin have been informed.

READ | Double tragedy on the Vaal: Jetski and speedboat crash, boat overturns

"The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the multiple drownings is under way. Police will work closely with the South African Marine Safety Authority on the investigation," Peters concluded.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela commended the determination, professionalism and attention to detail demonstrated by the team of officers from the Gauteng Water Police and Diving Services specialised unit, who secured the recovery of the four bodies. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
UPDATE | Police divers continue search for missing people after Vaal River boating accident
Double tragedy on the Vaal: Jetski and speedboat crash, boat overturns
KZN sangomas drown during initiation ceremony in river
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangaaccidents
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
45% - 3819 votes
It's four more years for Trump
55% - 4602 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.52
(-0.18)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(-0.08)
ZAR/EUR
19.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(-0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.41)
Gold
1898.40
(+0.03)
Silver
24.13
(+0.10)
Platinum
861.00
(+0.42)
Brent Crude
43.10
(-0.57)
Palladium
2320.36
(+0.60)
All Share
55047.26
(+0.37)
Top 40
50697.69
(+0.38)
Financial 15
9677.63
(-1.47)
Industrial 25
75222.10
(+1.01)
Resource 10
54169.45
(+0.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo