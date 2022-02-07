BREAKING | Walter Sisulu University student found guilty of stealing NSFAS money

Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani has been found guilty of theft in connection with R14 million accidentally credited into her account by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in 2017.

East London Regional Court Magistrate Twanette Olivier on Monday found Mani guilty of stealing R818 000 of the funds.

Olivier dismissed her defense that she never had the intention of depriving NSFAS of the money and that she had no knowledge of committing a crime.

Sentencing is set for 8 March 2022.

This is a developing story.





