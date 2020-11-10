BREAKING | WANTED! Hawks secure arrest warrant for Ace Magashule in R255m asbestos corruption probe

The ANC's secretary-general Ace Magashule is set to be charged with various corruption related counts this week.

According to the Daily Maverick - and subsequently confirmed to News24 by sources with direct knowledge of events - a warrant of arrest has been issued for Magashule.

He could appear in court as early as this week.

The charges relate to the controversial asbestos contract to the value of R255 million, which was issued when he was premier.

The warrant of arrest was issued by the Free State's acting director of public prosecutions (DPP), advocate Navilla Somaru.

Hawks Free State spokesperson Captain Lynda Steyn said the DPP signed the warrant of arrest on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.