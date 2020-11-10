38m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | WANTED! Hawks secure arrest warrant for Ace Magashule in R255m asbestos corruption probe

Pieter du Toit and Qaanitah Hunter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ace Magashule. Picture: Son
Ace Magashule. Picture: Son

The ANC's secretary-general Ace Magashule is set to be charged with various corruption related counts this week.

According to the Daily Maverick - and subsequently confirmed to News24 by sources with direct knowledge of events - a warrant of arrest has been issued for Magashule.

He could appear in court as early as this week.

The charges relate to the controversial asbestos contract to the value of R255 million, which was issued when he was premier. 

The warrant of arrest was issued by the Free State's acting director of public prosecutions (DPP), advocate Navilla Somaru. 

Hawks Free State spokesperson Captain Lynda Steyn said the DPP signed the warrant of arrest on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Ace Magashule camp testing waters, flexing muscles, say insiders
Adriaan Basson | Ace Magashule is not Jacob Zuma and we are not stupid
The case against Ace Magashule in the R280m Gupta Estina dairy farm scandal
Read more on:
ancace maga­shulefree statecorruptionasbestos
Lottery
Lucky Monday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
16% - 1304 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 2944 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
47% - 3735 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.51
(-0.95)
ZAR/GBP
20.53
(-1.34)
ZAR/EUR
18.30
(-0.61)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.79)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.67)
Gold
1878.70
(+0.50)
Silver
24.16
(-0.16)
Platinum
872.00
(+0.40)
Brent Crude
41.96
(+7.48)
Palladium
2482.00
(+0.51)
All Share
57168.30
(-0.24)
Top 40
52523.30
(-0.31)
Financial 15
11105.02
(+1.42)
Industrial 25
80223.17
(-1.78)
Resource 10
52036.20
(+1.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

1h ago

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo