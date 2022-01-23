Western Cape Premier Alan Winde suspends MEC for community safety, Albert Fritz

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended his MEC for community safety, Albert Fritz, with immediate effect after receiving "serious allegations".

In a statement released by the premier's office, Winde said he received "serious allegations" against Fritz in the past week.

"I have summoned the MEC and informed him of these allegations, as well as my decision to suspend him with immediate effect, which he has accepted. I have initiated a full investigation, which must proceed on an unhindered basis. Minister Fritz has offered his full cooperation in this investigation," said the statement.

GOOD's Brett Herron called on Winde to clarify the reasons for Fritz's suspension.

"There is far too much speculation about what the suspension is about… [Winde] owes it to the people of the Western Cape to clarify what the suspension is about."

This is a developing story.