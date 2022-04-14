Week-old conjoined twins born in Limpopo hospital have died

Limpopo's week-old conjoined twins died in the early hours of Thursday morning, Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has announced.

"We were hopeful that the scheduled joint academic meeting between specialists from Mankweng Tertiary Academic and George Mukhari Central Academic Hospitals would bring the desired results for the future of the twins."

Ramathuba said:

Unfortunately, the twins could not make it. Our sincere condolences to the family and community at large.

The twins were born to a 41-year-old mother at Jane Furse Hospital in the Sekhukhune district a week ago.



The mother was not aware she was carrying conjoined twins until the babies were being delivered by C-section.





