43m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | Western Cape High Court declares suspension of ANC councillors in Kannaland unlawful

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kannaland Municipality.
Kannaland Municipality.
Marvin Charles , News24
  • The court ruled in favour of ANC Kannaland councillors Nicolaas Valentyn and Leoni Stuurman. 
  • Stuurman and Valentyn had been suspended by the ANC.
  • The court set aside their suspensions and declared it unlawful.

The Western Cape High Court has set aside the suspension of two ANC councillors in Kannaland, declaring it unlawful. 

The court made its ruling on Monday after the recently-appointed Kannaland mayor, Nicolaas Valentyn, and his deputy, Leoni Stuurman, challenged their suspension from the party, after they went into agreements with other parties without a mandate from the ANC. 

In January, Valentyn and Stuurman were sworn in after a motion of no confidence was passed against Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa's (Icosa) convicted rapist and former mayor Jeffery Donson and his former deputy, convicted fraudster Werner Meshoa.

Valentyn and Stuurman approached the high court after being served with suspension letters and challenged their suspension internally. Their party membership had also been terminated.

Last month, the ANC in the Western Cape indicated that it had instituted disciplinary proceedings against Stuurman and Valentyn.

The court found that, according to the available evidence, at the time the decisions to suspend and later to terminate were made, Stuurman and Valentyn were not aware that, despite being informed the findings were subject to internal appeal, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) would effect the declaration of vacancies.

"The ANC had also not responded to their request of 2 February 2022 to lift the termination of their membership and revert to their suspended status. 

"It was confirmed at the hearing before me that there remains no mayor or deputy mayor in the municipal council. It has furthermore not been suggested that the relief sought by the applicants is impossible or prejudicial to the municipality or its residents," the ruling said. 

The court further ruled that the decision of the ANC to terminate the membership of both Stuurman and Valentyn was unlawful and set aside the decision.

The ANC said last month that a new vacancy process would be reopened, which would be declared by the IEC.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newslettersto get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancwestern capepoliticscourts
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 7195 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 14174 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.06
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.66
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.54
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,955.14
-1.7%
Silver
25.20
-2.5%
Palladium
2,407.81
-14.2%
Platinum
1,045.69
-3.3%
Brent Crude
112.67
+3.0%
Top 40
65,501
-2.7%
All Share
71,904
-2.4%
Resource 10
79,577
-3.9%
Industrial 25
77,872
-3.0%
Financial 15
16,208
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo