BREAKING | Zandile Gumede and co-accused head to High Court

Kaveel Singh
Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. (Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
KwaZulu-Natal MPL and former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede's corruption case will be heading to the High Court for pre-trial on 14 June. 

Gumede and her co-accused, including City Manager Sipho Nzuza, are facing fraud and corruption charges relating to the irregular 2017 Durban Solid Waste tender that cost in excess of R430 million.

There was a quick postponement in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday where it was revealed that voluminous documents that previously concerned the court had been downloaded to hard drives. 

There are now a total of 21 accused in the case. 

More to follow.

