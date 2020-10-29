56m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | Zondo responds to Zuma's conflict of interest claims, clears air over Zuma ex-wife link

Mpho Raborife
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
File/News24
  • Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has responded to former president Jacob Zuma's claims that he should recuse himself from the commission of inquiry into state capture.
  • This after Zuma revealed in a letter to the commission that Zondo was biased against him last month.
  • Zuma also added in the letter that Zondo had not declared "historical personal, family and professional relations" between the two men.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has responded to former president Jacob Zuma's claims that he should recuse himself from the state capture commission of inquiry on the basis that he believes Zondo is biased.

In a letter to the commission dated 28 September, the former president, via his legal team, said one of the reasons why Zuma wanted Zondo to recuse himself was that they had historical family relations.

But, in a statement released by commission secretary Professor Itumeleng Mosala on Thursday - a month after Zuma's letter - Zondo said that in the mid-1990s, while he was still practising as a private lawyer, he got into a relationship with a woman out of which a child was born.

READ | Zuma won't attend state capture commission until 'biased' Zondo recuses himself

"Unbeknown to anybody at the time, that woman's sister, Ms Thobeka Madiba, was, many years after that relationship had ended, to get married to Mr Jacob Zuma.

'No relationship'

"To my knowledge, Mr Zuma had no relationship with Ms Thobeka Madiba in the mid-1990s.

"That Mr Zuma happened to marry the sister of a woman with whom I had had a relationship that had ended so many years before that marriage, has never had any bearing on the execution of my judicial functions in the many matters involving Mr Zuma in which I have sat as a justice of the Constitutional Court since 2012, nor does it have any bearing on the execution of my duties as chairperson of the commission," Zondo said.

"Indeed, in none of the many matters involving Mr Zuma in which I have sat in the past, has Mr Zuma ever expressed any complaint or concern, nor has he ever brought an application for my recusal.

"I thought it is necessary to bring the above clarification, but I do not at this stage intend to address any of the other allegations made in Mr Zuma's attorney's letter as I will deal with them if and when Mr Zuma's application for my recusal is lodged."

On 9 October, Zondo granted an order authorising the issuing of summons compelling Zuma to appear before the commission. 

READ | Zuma vs Zondo: Foundation takes aim at inquiry's chairperson, slams plan to issue summonses

He announced that the new, non-negitiable dates for Zuma's appearance to give evidence would be 16 to 20 November.   

Evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius told Zondo at the time, that Zuma's appearance was necessary because most of the corruption and acts that might constitute state capture had occurred during his term in office. 

He also added that 34 people who had already appeared before Zondo, had implicated Zuma.  

Zuma was initially scheduled to appear before the commission from 21 to 25 September. However, his lawyer said he would not be appearing, saying his client was preparing for his much anticipated trial. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission continues hearing Denel-related evidence
Civil society groups plead with Zondo to investigate 101 high-profile 'actors'
Ralph Mathekga | Zondo Commission: Helping political leaders to band together
Read more on:
jacob zumaraymond zondostate captrue inquirycourts
Lottery
5 players bag R68k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 10172 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 11415 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.43
(-0.59)
ZAR/GBP
21.23
(+0.16)
ZAR/EUR
19.22
(+0.02)
ZAR/AUD
11.53
(+0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.44)
Gold
1864.70
(-0.73)
Silver
23.10
(-1.37)
Platinum
857.39
(-1.35)
Brent Crude
39.48
(-4.73)
Palladium
2197.99
(-2.47)
All Share
51663.24
(-1.23)
Top 40
47349.23
(-1.21)
Financial 15
9677.25
(-3.48)
Industrial 25
72464.83
(-0.55)
Resource 10
47550.44
(-1.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

6h ago

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo