21m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | Zuma can avoid jail time if he agrees to testify now - Zondo

Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma at the Zondo commission of inquiry.
Former president Jacob Zuma at the Zondo commission of inquiry.
Felix Dlangamandla
  • The Zondo Commission has filed papers in the Constitutional Court arguing that former President Zuma should be given a two year jail sentence.
  • Zuma has twice failed to appear before the commission investigating allegations of state capture.
  • The Constitutional Court has also been asked to make a cost order against Zuma.

Former President Jacob Zuma could still avoid jail time for defying the Constitutional Court’s order that he give evidence before the state capture inquiry – if he testifies at the commission.

In an affidavit filed at the country’s highest court this afternoon, inquiry secretary Professor Itumeleng Mosala stated that, although the commission wanted Zuma to be sentenced to two years behind bars for multiple acts of contempt, he also suggested that the court may suspend that sentence, “... on condition that Mr Zuma appears and gives evidence”.

READ | State capture commission wants Zuma jailed for two years for contempt of court

Zuma would also need to submit two affidavits that Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo ordered him to provide to the inquiry in relation to his involvement in the affairs of Eskom and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo

“For such relief to be possible and effective, a special arrangement would need to be made to hear Mr Zuma’s evidence before 31 March 2021,” Mosala said.

READ | Zuma doubles down on decision to snub Zondo commission

Shortly after the Constitutional Court gave its unanimous judgment against him, Zuma publicly stated that he would defy the ruling for him to appear and answer questions about his nine years in office just as he had defied the unjust apartheid government – and insisted he was, “... prepared to go to jail”.

True to his word, Zuma did not obey the inquiry summons issued for him to appear on 15 February.

Mosala argues that the former President’s conduct poses a serious threat to rule of law.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
constitutional courtraymond zondojacob zumastate capture inquiry
Lottery
1 player bags R216K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
35% - 953 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
28% - 777 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 1011 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.74
(-0.59)
ZAR/GBP
20.72
(-0.73)
ZAR/EUR
17.90
(-0.73)
ZAR/AUD
11.66
(-0.90)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-1.02)
Gold
1809.63
(+1.43)
Silver
27.83
(+1.56)
Platinum
1265.99
(-1.36)
Brent Crude
61.83
(0.00)
Palladium
2387.99
(-1.20)
All Share
67404.12
(-0.09)
Top 40
61959.36
(-0.23)
Financial 15
12384.41
(+0.12)
Industrial 25
89000.89
(-1.18)
Resource 10
67792.74
(+1.16)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo