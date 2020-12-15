54m ago

add bookmark

Zuma launches legal challenge over Zondo's refusal to recuse himself from state capture inquiry

Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma at the State Capture commission.
Former president Jacob Zuma at the State Capture commission.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images

Former president Jacob Zuma has launched a legal challenge to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's refusal to recuse himself from presiding over issues in the state capture inquiry which relate to him and his family.

Zuma's lawyers filed the challenge in the Pretoria High Court on the same day that they told the Constitutional Court he would not be participating in the inquiry's case to force him to appear before Zondo in January and February next year.

He sought Zondo's recusal on the basis that the deputy chief justice could be perceived to have shown bias against him.

Zuma also claimed that he and Zondo had a "close personal relationship" and contended that, because of this, Zondo should have never agreed to chair the state capture commission.

Zondo has disputed the existence of this close friendship.

He further found there was no basis on which he should recuse himself.

It is that decision that Zuma now wants the Pretoria High Court to review and set aside.

This is a developing story.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zumaraymond zondostate captrue inquiry
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 6148 votes
No, I will not
40% - 5617 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2278 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
14.90
(+0.66)
ZAR/GBP
19.94
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.10
(+0.78)
ZAR/AUD
11.23
(+0.79)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.55)
Gold
1846.50
(+1.06)
Silver
24.36
(+2.23)
Platinum
1028.00
(+2.49)
Brent Crude
50.31
(+0.64)
Palladium
2328.83
(+2.20)
All Share
59478.26
(-0.05)
Top 40
54466.51
(-0.10)
Financial 15
12084.47
(+1.38)
Industrial 25
78941.88
(-0.66)
Resource 10
56679.86
(-0.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo