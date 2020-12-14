Zuma not opposing Zondo's ConCourt bid to force him to appear before inquiry

Former president Jacob Zuma is not opposing the state capture inquiry's Constitutional Court bid to force him to appear before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to answer questions in January and February next year.

In a letter sent to the Constitutional Court's acting registrar on Monday, Zuma's attorney Eric Mabuza said the former president's legal team had been "instructed" that he "will not be participating in these proceedings at all".

This means the inquiry's application will not be opposed, but does not guarantee that the relief it seeks from the country's highest court will be granted.

Zuma's advocate Muzi Sikhakhane has previously suggested that, should he be forced to appear before Zondo, he would exercise his right to remain silent.

The case is due to be heard via a virtual hearing on 29 December, with Zuma scheduled to appear on 18-22 January and 15-19 February.

This is a developing story.