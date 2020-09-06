11m ago

Breakthrough as 2 arrested for allegedly killing, setting alight pregnant KZN teacher in July

Nicole McCain
Police have made a breakthrough in the murder of a pregnant teacher in July, with the arrest of a KwaZulu-Natal woman and man this week.

Hlengiwe Ndaba's body was found in a burnt vehicle in July, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Sunday.

"It is alleged that on 23 July 2020 at 07:30, a burnt bakkie was found with human remains at Winterton area. The body was burnt beyond recognition and the vehicle had bullet holes," she said.

READ | Laws not enough to curb gender-based violence, buy-in needed from men - Justice Minister

A post-mortem revealed the remains were that of a woman who was eight months pregnant. She was identified as 35-year-old Ndaba through DNA analysis.

Ndaba had been a teacher at a school in Amangwe at the time.

"The investigating team from Winterton SAPS followed all possible leads to crack the case and nab all the suspects involved. On 1 September 2020 [Tuesday], they managed to make a breakthrough when a 37-year-old woman was arrested at Estcourt area for murder," Gwala said.

On Thursday, a 46-year-old man was arrested in the Emmaus area in connection with the case.

The woman appeared in the Weenen Magistrate's Court on Friday and the man was expected to appear in court on Monday.

