Breakthrough as cops arrest ex-employee for double murder at Klipfonteinhoek farm

Anneke Claassen and her friend, Hennie Claassen, were found murdered at two different homes on a farm in Ohrigstad, Limpopo, two weeks ago.
  • A 30-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday for the brutal murders of Anneke Claassen and her friend Hennie Claassen.
  • The man is an ex-employee at the hotel on Klipfonteinhoek farm in Ohrigstad, Limpopo, where the murders happened.
  • Anneke and Hennie were tortured and left for dead before the homes they each were in were set alight two weeks ago.

Limpopo police arrested a 30-year-old man in the early hours of Wednesday for the brutal murders of Anneke Claassen and her friend, Hennie Claassen.

The two, aged 73 and 77, were tortured and left for dead before the homes they each were in were set alight two weeks ago.

Hennie and Anneke lived several hundred metres away from each other on a farm in Ohrigstad, Limpopo.

The farm, Klipfonteinhoek, is known for the Echo Caves – underground caverns which tourists frequently visit.

Anneke's body was found in the main farmhouse.

According to eyewitnesses, men wearing balaclavas were seen fleeing the scene.

Provincial police tracking teams and the Bosveld Misdaad Ondersoeke – a non-profit organisation that focuses on violent crimes and endangered species-related matters – worked around the clock to hunt down the killers.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the team followed up on information that led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man.

Ledwaba said the man was arrested at around 01:00 at his hideout in Tembisa, Gauteng.

"The suspect is an ex-employee at the hotel and was positively linked to the incident."

He is expected to appear in the Praktiseer Magistrate's Court soon, facing charges of murder, arson and house robbery.

"The swift detective work and joint efforts of this team are highly commendable," provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said.

klipfonteinhoek farmhennie claassenanneke claassenlimpopofarm murderscrime and courts
